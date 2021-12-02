Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $80.00. 4,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 177,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($22.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 931.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $6,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

