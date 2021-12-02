NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.67

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.67 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 49.90 ($0.65), with a volume of 5,997 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.07 million and a P/E ratio of -27.72.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

