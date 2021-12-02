Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

About Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group Plc engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products and services. Its products include cadmium and metal-free quantum dots, quantum dots, and semiconductor nano-materials. The company was founded by Paul O’Brien and Nigel Leroy Pickett in 2001 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

