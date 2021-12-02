NASB Financial (NASB) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS: NASB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NASB Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NASB Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A $103.50 million 4.44 NASB Financial Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.38

NASB Financial’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NASB Financial. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A NASB Financial Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NASB Financial pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NASB Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NASB Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial Competitors 395 1666 1408 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.05%. Given NASB Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NASB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

NASB Financial competitors beat NASB Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

