Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.10

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 258131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

NPSNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Naspers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

