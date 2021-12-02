Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 123 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599 ($2,089.10).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 119 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,588.65 ($2,075.58).

On Thursday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 132 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, with a total value of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13).

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,321.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,298.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £702.31 million and a P/E ratio of 44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

