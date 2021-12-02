Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 233,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $61.15 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $251.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.32.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

