National Bank Financial Upgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to “Outperform Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

