National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 140,509 shares.The stock last traded at $44.00 and had previously closed at $42.98.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get National Bank alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.