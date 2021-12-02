National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Issues Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $74.78 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$109.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

