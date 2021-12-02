National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$108.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.29.

TSE:NA traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$96.07. 999,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,270. The firm has a market cap of C$32.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.49.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

