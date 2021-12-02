National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$108.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.29.

TSE:NA traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$96.07. 999,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,270. The firm has a market cap of C$32.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.49.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

