National Bankshares Initiates Coverage on VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC)

National Bankshares began coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE EINC opened at C$18.00 on Monday. VanEck ETF Trust has a 1 year low of C$17.81 and a 1 year high of C$26.06.

