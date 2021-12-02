National Bankshares Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$128.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.56.

TSE DOO traded up C$1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,121. The firm has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. BRP has a twelve month low of C$76.36 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$114.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.63.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 10.2099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

