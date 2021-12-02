National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

