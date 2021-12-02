National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,542. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. National Vision has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

