Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

NTUS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $783.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 32.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

