Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

