NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in NCR were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NCR by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NCR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.72. 7,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,895. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.