Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $1.46 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $26.75 million and $732,823.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00026510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006932 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,704,099 coins and its circulating supply is 18,376,466 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

