Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.87

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 20635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $509,555. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

