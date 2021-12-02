Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.72

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.72 and last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 4791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nelnet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nelnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nelnet by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

