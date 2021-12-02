Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 145,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 1,894,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,444. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $74.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

