Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 145,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 1,894,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,444. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $74.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
