Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NRDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $17.72 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.