Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $101,335,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $135.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

