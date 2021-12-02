NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.
NTAP opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.
In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
