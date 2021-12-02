NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26 billion-$6.32 billion.NetApp also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.62.

NTAP traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $90.66. 106,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,239. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

