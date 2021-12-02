Neutrino Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,351.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $52.78 million and approximately $91,351.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for $24.42 or 0.00043295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00063135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.57 or 0.07935720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,668.31 or 1.00457170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,102 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

