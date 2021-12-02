Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.85

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s current price.

NCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

