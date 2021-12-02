Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.85

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s current price.

NCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

