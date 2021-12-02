New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NJMC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 58,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. New Jersey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About New Jersey Mining
Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.