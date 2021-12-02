New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NJMC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 58,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. New Jersey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

