New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.46 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Progressive by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Progressive by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

