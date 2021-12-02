New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE CL opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

