New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 832 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

ILMN stock opened at $357.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $332.30 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

