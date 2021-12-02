New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,086,913 shares of company stock worth $714,026,633. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

EL opened at $325.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

