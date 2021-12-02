New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $412.18 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.