New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $105.33. 13,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,523. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $6,125,812. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

