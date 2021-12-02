Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.37. 11,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,819,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

