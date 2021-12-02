Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1,459,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,705,000 after purchasing an additional 610,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.