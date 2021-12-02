Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $109.46 million and $6.82 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

