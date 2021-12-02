NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) versus Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Financial Analysis

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.81%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 4.91 $12.85 million $4.33 4.82 Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 3.77 $6.03 million $0.28 32.36

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Whitestone REIT. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 7.82% 0.18% Whitestone REIT 10.29% 2.98% 1.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT pays out 153.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Whitestone REIT on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.