NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,327 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 1,171.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 89,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,635,000.

Shares of EDV opened at $145.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $160.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

