NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,383 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 110.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.51. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

