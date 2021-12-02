NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $462,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.