NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 346 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,271,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,208,000 after purchasing an additional 428,927 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $117.86 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.29.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

