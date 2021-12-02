NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NXGPY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39. NEXT has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $59.76.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

