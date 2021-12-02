NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CFO Purchases $77,350.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 245,671 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.