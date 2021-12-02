NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CFO Purchases $77,350.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
