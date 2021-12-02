NFT Index Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,340.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $11,340.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Index has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,693.86 or 0.06453364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00086997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

