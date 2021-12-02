NFTX Hashmasks Index Reaches Market Cap of $636,163.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $636,163.00 and $386.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $3,034.66 or 0.05387267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00239173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 210 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

