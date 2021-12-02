Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,525 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.80 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,072 shares of company stock valued at $25,595,872 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

