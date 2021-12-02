Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Textron worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

