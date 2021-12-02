Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,729 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

DVA opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.